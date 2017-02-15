RHOBH Star’s Music Video Is A Ridiculous Ode to 1980

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has debuted the music video for her new single “Xxpen$ive” and it is a slightly-NSFW romp through 80’s pop nostalgia. Complete with all the sexy, hip-and-thigh-revealing outfits your eyes can handle.

The video opens with Jayne in a lavish bedroom set writhing around on the bed, wearing some baby-blue lingerie with thigh-high stockings and matching white heels. We also get some shots of her in a short, silky robe, fully embracing the seductive debutante look.

Once the chorus drops, Jayne begins singing, “It’s expensive to be me!” as we see her pop out of a bubble bath, and almost pop out of the sparkly bustier she’s wearing.

The next time the chorus drops in we see Jayne doing her best gender-reversed impression of Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” music video from 1986, as she dances in a sleek white suit with shades while 4 fit, handsome guys dance in-sync with her.

Next, the video takes us to a strip club-esque set where Jayne is joined by some other sexy dancers, all donning outfits reminiscent of Olvia Newton John’s in the “Physical” music video from 1981. This part of the video is by far the hottest and most provocative.

Finally, we jump back to the bedroom, but this time is Jayne joined by two of her friends and the three beautiful girls proceed to have a pillow fight with pillowcases full of money.

Jayne has teased the video on her Instagram for a while before it officially dropped, giving hints and clues as to what kind of lavish and tantalizing spectacle could be expected.

Believe it or not, Jayne isn’t new to the music industry at all. She’s had nine number-one songs on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, and from the looks of it “XXPEN$IVE” will likely be #10.

