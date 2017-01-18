RHOBH Housewife Lisa Rinna Just Revealed A Telling Detail About Kim Richards’ Sobriety

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna went on the attack on Tuesday night’s episode of the hit Bravo series. The 53-year-old actress suggested that Richards, who is a recovering addict, is in the middle of a relapse.

“I would say she’s probably mostly sober right now,” Rinna said while talking with her friend Eden Sassoon . “I don’t think she’s completely.”

Not only did Rinna indicate that she thought Richards was in the midst of another struggle with drugs, but also she blamed the reality star’s sister, Kylie Richards, for encouraging the self-destructive behavior, according to People.

“An enabler is someone that continues to support — where it’s through love or financially — an addict,” Rinna said. “Kyle’s her enabler, I will say that.”

Rinna claimed that Kyle fears that alcohol may end up killing Kim. “That’s what Kyle’s afraid of,” Rinna said. “She’s afraid to turn her back on her sister because of that. She’s afraid she’s going to die. I know it, you know it. To me, this is what’s going to happen next. They’re this close to Kim dying.”

In 2011, Kim’s battle with alcohol addiction caused her to enter rehab. Four years later, she went back into rehab in April of 2015 following her arrest for public intoxication.

According to Kim, she is doing well at the moment, and said she was not in the midst of a relapse at the end of 2016.

“I’m just so grateful to be where I am today,” she said back in December. “To be this happy and have life this good and have the relationships that I have — I feel so blessed. I feel powerful. I feel so grateful. Honestly. Life is so amazing today. I wake up happy, I go to sleep happy.”

While Lisa’s words were scathing, she insisted that she was only trying to help Kim.

“She’s standing there saying, ‘I’m sober three months,’ ” Rinna said. “She thinks we’re all attacking her — which we’re only trying to help her. I think a lot of the women have voiced that they think I don’t want her to do well. It’s the exact opposite. I only want her to do well. But it looks like I’m being a mean f—ing bitch.”

