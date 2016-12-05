Redditors Whipped Up Some Amazing Photoshops Of A New Taylor Swift Picture

Taylor Swift, one of the most famous people on the planet, was recently photographed standing in a weird position.

PsBattle: Taylor Swift in a weird pose [https://t.co/vI9KfCbqiJ] pic.twitter.com/CuajMLTAor — Frontpage Reddit Bot (@front_reddit) December 3, 2016

Redditors knew that this was their time to shine, so they took to their computers to place Swift into precarious places.

Not to discredit Melissa Benoist’s talent on Supergirl, but Swift sure does make for a good Kara. The Titanic reference seems a little on the nose, but that’s what she gets for sticking her arms out like that. Although it does make you feel nostalgic for 1997 when anytime anyone would ever step onto a boat, they’d yell about being king of the world.

The singer hasn’t been reached for comment about how these photos make her feel, but I think it’s safe to say she’ll just shake them off, shake them off.

