‘Real Housewives’ Star Teresa Giudice Speaks Out After Tragic Death Of Her Mother

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has released a statement following the death of her beloved mother Antonia Gorga, who passed away sometime on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram to share her feelings, Teresa posted a photo collage and captioned it, “Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

After Gorga’s passing, a source close to the family told reporters, “[Teresa] is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with Joe [her brother] and will be visiting as soon as she can. This is a very hard time for Teresa. She was very close with her mother.”

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who is married to Teresa’s brother Joe also shared a loving tribute the late matriarch, posting a family photo on Instagram.

Our deepest condolences to Teresa and her family during this difficult time.

