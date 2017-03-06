‘Real Housewives’ Star Teresa Giudice Speaks Out After Tragic Death Of Her Mother

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has released a statement following the death of her beloved mother Antonia Gorga, who passed away sometime on Saturday.

Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever. A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Taking to Instagram to share her feelings, Teresa posted a photo collage and captioned it, “Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

After Gorga’s passing, a source close to the family told reporters, “[Teresa] is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with Joe [her brother] and will be visiting as soon as she can. This is a very hard time for Teresa. She was very close with her mother.”

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who is married to Teresa’s brother Joe also shared a loving tribute the late matriarch, posting a family photo on Instagram.

May she Rest In Peace. She was a beautiful woman who loves her children & grandchildren so immensely❤ I watched Joe & Teresa sit by her side for the last three months, the heart in this family is strong & she will live in our hearts forever🌹 A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:11am PST

Our deepest condolences to Teresa and her family during this difficult time.

