Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Meghan King Edmonds Shares First Photo Of Her New Daughter

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds has given birth to a baby girl. Meghan and her husband Jim Edmonds shared the first photo of little Aspen King Edmonds on Saturday.

“Our perfect Aspen King Edmonds made her grand entrance on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2016, 6lbs 11oz,” Meghan wrote on Instagram. “I could not have labored naturally without him and my doula,” she continued.

“Jimmy was a constant source of support through every contraction, each blood-curdling scream and each time I told him I thought I was dying and couldn’t do it anymore. He ran baths, helped me walk, helped me breathe, held my hands, essentially endured the burden of my pain for all 22 hours.”

The new mom also shared that Aspen’s birthday also has a special meaning behind it!

“Her birthdate 11/24/16 added up equals her daddy’s baseball number 15 🙂 1+1+2+4+1+6=15,” Megan wrote. “#secondsold #needlefree #naturalbirth #22hoursoflabor #aspenkingedmonds #thanksgivingbaby #inlove #cantstopstaring #birthplanwentasplanned #fullheadofblackhair #warriorbaby We are deliriously in love with our perfect Aspen.”

This is Jim’s fourth child. He has three children from two prior marriages.

