Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Gets Fourth Boob Job

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita recently revealed that she underwent her fourth boob job.

The reality star said she got the procedure done in December after she “started looking like my Aunt Rose.” The 46-year reportedly managed to get the cup size reduction and breast tissue reduction surgeries free of charge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An Ideal Implant rep confirmed to the New York Post that, “Jacqueline reached out to Ideal Implant and they covered the cost of her implants and surgery.”

Laurita went from a D-cup to a C-cup, removing her seven-year-old silicone implants three years ahead of schedule.

“The [saline-based implants] have the softness and naturalness of silicone but don’t ripple or slosh around,” Jacqueline told PeopleStyle.

“They feel so natural and my clothes finally fit how I want them to. Things zip up better, I can wear button-up shirts without tank tops underneath. It’s great.” Laurita said. “You don’t have to do MRIs anymore, and if it ruptures you know immediately because it will collapse.”

Aside from the breast procedure, Laurita also reduced her frown lines with Xeomin injections from Dr. David Rapaport of Manhattan’s CoolSpa clinic.

Laurita admitted she has previously gone under the knife for upper eyelid surgery, a nose job, a neck lift and a tummy tuck.

Laurita has revealed that her husband, Chris, is a fan of the procedure and said her new breasts “feel great.”

It’s not clear if Jacqueline will return for the eighth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, but Danielle Staub, Dolores Catania and Siggy Flicker have all confirmed their return.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]