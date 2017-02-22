‘Real Housewife’ Brandi Glanville Shows Off Naked Body and Boyfriend In New Photos

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has a new beau, and she doesn’t care who knows. She also doesn’t care who sees her in the buff apparently.

The blonde bombshell spent this Valentine’s day with her boyfriend Donald Friese, who also goes by DJ, and things got so hot and heavy that it’s spilling out into social media a week later. Friese shared a very NSFW pic of the two to his private Instagram for all of his followers to enjoy, and Glanville shared the same pic to her Snapchat friends.

It features the two of them lying completely naked in bed, Friese behind Glanville with her most sensitive areas strategically hidden, but just barely. She captions it, “Loving my V-Day Present #reflection #nofilter #bodyart.”

While she didn’t share the photo to her Instagram, the sexy 44-year-old has made her affection for Friese abundantly clear to her followers.

Missing my V date mr @djfriese A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

In an interview, when she was asked about her relationship with Friese, an unfiltered Glanville gushed, “The sex is great, so I’m good. He’s actually hornier than me, which is hard to do.” She also shared that some of her nicknames for him are, “Mr. Gushy,’ ‘man-gina,’ and ‘man mate,” and when asked about V-day she said, “He has the whole day planned. He’s excited.”

AN AMAZING DAY ❤️❤️ A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:21am PST

Glanville was famously married to actor Eddie Cibrian and the couple had two children together, but they divorced in 2010 after if became public that Eddie had been having an extra-marital affair with country singer LeAnn Rimes. Cibrian and Rimes married in 2011 and have been together ever since.

One thing that the 5-month-old couple has in common is that they’re both divorcees, so Glanville says that they have no marriage plans on the horizon whatsoever.

Our first red carpet appearance together! 💋❤️❤️#pregrammyparty2017 A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:59am PST

Glanville and Friese appear to be deeply infatuated with one another so hopefully, they can keep that fire hot for a long time.

