Pope Francis Gets Photobombed In The Cutest Way Possible

It was just another normal day in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican for Pope Francis when a grinning dog showed up for the best photobomb ever.



The cute, little pup has what can only be described as a grin as the dog is propped up behind Pope Francis. But this pooch wasn’t the only furry friend in the crowd. It turns out there was a group of dog trainers present, and each of them was waiting to meet the Pope in person.

Of course Pope Francis couldn’t help but pet a few of the pups, who seems rather appreciative of the affection.

Pope Francis even took a few moments to pose for a group photo.

Have you ever seen such a cute photobomb?

