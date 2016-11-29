Pink’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Practices Being A Big Sister

Pink‘s 5-year-old daughter, Willow, is not wasting any time getting prepared for big sister duty!

Dry Runs A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:17pm PST

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of Willow changing a diaper on a baby doll that she captioned, “Dry Runs.”

Pink and her husband Carey Hart announced their second pregnancy with the help of Willow two weeks ago, Entertainment Tonight reports.

In 2013, Pink opened up to Billboard magazine about her desire to have more babies. “My brother is everything to me,” she shared. “So I want [Willow] to have family beyond her papa and me.”

“I mostly want another one for her to have a lifelong friend,” she added.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com