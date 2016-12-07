Pink Shuts Down Rumors That She and Carey Hart Are Splitting Up

Pink is not here for those troubled relationship rumors.

The singer is currently expecting her second child with husband Carey Hart, but that doesn’t stop tabloids from speculating about the state of their relationship.

After an Australian tabloid posted a cover announcing that she and her hubby were heading for a split, the performer took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“Apparently @hartluck I HAVE HAD IT!!!!!!!” she joked. “So you better fix this s–t, whatever it is, cause it’s obviously BAD. Just s–tty! And before you leave can you please teach me how to set the alarm? I can’t wait to take over your closet!!!!!! #moreclothes #ivehaditwiththiss–t.”

The 37-year-old performer married the BMX racer in 2006. The couple has separated twice, but have been together consistently since before welcoming their daughter Willow Hart in 2011.

