Pink Responds to Lady Gaga Super Bowl Performance Comparisons

Lady Gaga absolutely killed her Super Bowl performance Sunday night in Houston, but some people couldn’t help but feel that the aerial portions of her set reminded them of another famous pop star.

Many social media users made comparisons to Pink, who has notably included aerial acrobatics in many of her performances in the past, with some fans suspecting that Pink would be angry about Gaga “stealing” her signature stage move, with others going as far as to say that Pink’s “career is over” now that Gaga has used Pink’s aerials herself.

However, Pink wasn’t having it. In a post on Instagram Monday, the singer made sure to congratulate Gaga on her amazing performance, using the social media platform to “squash this before it even has a chance to become a thing.”

“Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place,” Pink wrote. “Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years.”

She also used the post to urge fans to focus on important issues, adding a few powerful hashtags for good measure.

Read the singer's full post below

#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

