Pink Breastfeeds Newborn Son With 5-Year-Old Daughter On Her Lap

Juggling being a mom of two children can be difficult, but Pink seems to have it down.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer shared an intimate family photo on Sunday of her breastfeeding her two-month-old son Jameson Moon, while her 5-year-old daughter Willow relaxed across her lap.

She channeled poet Rumi in her caption, writing, “I was dead- I came alive. I was tears- I became laughter. Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune.”

Pink and her husband of 10 years Casey Hart welcomed their son Jameson Moon on Dec. 26.

The family of four just returned from a vacation filled with snow and skiing in California’s Mammoth Mountain.

Thanks @mammothmountain for an epic adventure!!!! This little one is STOKED!!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

