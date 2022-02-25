Pink Explains Why She Won’t Give Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Willow a Phone

Pink is the latest celebrity who refuses to give her child a cell phone. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the singer said she limits her children’s access to technology. “There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” she explained. “For kids, I’m not there yet. I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

Pink has two children, Willow and James, with her husband Carey Hart. The pair have been together since 2001. They’ve split several times while dating and even married, briefly separating two years into the marriage.

She’s not alone in her fight. Nick Cannon previously revealed that he went behind his ex-wife Mariah Carey’s back and gave their twins a cellphone despite Carey’s opposition. “My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cellphone at [age] 8,” Cannon said during an episode of his talk show.

“They have iPads and I was all for it but Mariah was like, ‘Uh uh they ain’t gonna be Googling us. Learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we ain’t playing,” he said. “I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it. Is 10 a more reasonable age? Mariah said ‘Uh Uh, no.’”

Still, he went ahead with his plan. “I still got them the cellphones for their [10th] birthday,” he declared.

It’s obvious Carey gave in as she revealed a recent text exchange from her daughter. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer said her daughter texted her about getting fake nails while Carey was on an important conference call. Carey said no.