Photo Of 6-Year-Old Boy Doing Chores Goes Viral: ‘Household Work Isn’t Just For Women’

A Michigan mom is so proud of the chores her son helps out with at home, that she decided to share it on social media to prove that household work “isn’t just for women.” The post has gone viral with over 150,000 shares of her posts showing her 6-year-old son cooking, sweeping, and doing laundry.

The response was so strong on social media that other mothers have also shared pictures of their own children doing chores on the post.

“We do it all the time. I think there are a lot of guys who are raised to only do manly things and don’t know how to cook and clean,” Lyle’s mom, Nikkole Paulum, of Monroe, told InsideEdition.com. “I think it’s important because I want my child to be self-efficient and well-rounded.”

After several bad relationships in the past, Paulum said she wants to encourage her son to never be too “manly” to cook or do chores.

“I raise him to be better than them, to respect women and to be able to be independent. Most of my friends have said that they wish guys were good men who respected women and I just realized that it’s my job to make him a good man,” said Paulum.

A single mother, Paulum wants to ensure Lyle grows up to be a true man or master of all trades.

“He will be the kind of man who can come inside from changing a tire to check on his pot roast. Who can properly sort his laundry and mow the lawn too,” she wrote.

This story first appeared at Womanista.