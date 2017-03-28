Ridley Scott-Produced Alien Horror ‘Phoenix Forgotten’ Gets New Trailer

One of the biggest questions over the course of human history is whether or not we’re alone in the universe. There have been supposed sightings of UFOs and reports of alien abductions, but up to this points, there’s been no concrete evidence that can confirm life exists anywhere else in the universe. One of the most well-documented and unexplained instances took place in 1997 in the skies above Phoenix, AZ, which is the basis for the film Phoenix Forgotten.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“On July 23, 1997, three high school student filmmakers went missing while camping in the desert outside Phoenix. The purpose of their trip was to document their investigation into the Phoenix Lights. They were never seen again. Twenty years later, Sarah Bishop, a documentary filmmaker and younger sibling of one of the missing, returns to Phoenix to delve into their disappearances and the emotional trauma left on those that knew them. Nothing can prepare her for the shocking discovery of a tape from the night her brother and his friends disappeared.”

There’s no shortage of horror movies based on aliens and no shortage of found footage horror movies, but the subject matter and filming style don’t often combine. Of course, there was the Milla Jovovich-starring The Fourth Kind, which sits at 19% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only horror film about aliens coming this spring with Ridley Scott’s name attached to it. Coming in May is Alien: Covenant, Scott’s sequel to Prometheus that takes place before the events of his outer space classic Alien. Could this film give the Alien franchise a run for its money?

The trailer doesn’t show any glimpses of the creatures themselves, so it’s tough to say how much of the film will rely on the mood/atmosphere of the possibility of aliens or if there will be carnage on screen. One of the most effective moments in any alien movie in the last two decades was the use of home videos in Signs, which gave us a glimpse of a creature strolling through city streets.

Here’s hoping Phoenix Forgotten falls more closely to Signs than to The Fourth Kind, but in a few weeks, we’ll know for sure!

Phoenix Forgotten lands in theaters April 21.

