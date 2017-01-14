Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Physical Abuse During Custody Battle

The custody battle between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke just got really intense. Since the two split in 2015, they have been battling for custody of their 6-year-old son, Julian. But things just escalated, very quickly.

Shortly after Thicke lost his father, actor Alan Thicke, at the end of December 2016, he spent some time with his son. On January 3rd, Julian spoke to school officials about his father spanking him on more than one occasion. The school then reported the account to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The night before Julian reported the spanking to his school, he told Patton of the incident. She asked him to demonstrate what Thicke did on her back. Julian hit her hard enough that she said “ow.” But Julian said that Thicke had actually hit him harder than that.

After that, Patton started to restrict the amount of time Thicke got to spend with his son. She even filed documents requesting a family judge to restrict Thicke’s contact with their son and to require monitored visits.

“Julian is scared of you,” Patton wrote in the documents.

Thicke, however, claimed that he only ever spanks Julian when there is no other disciplinary choice. What’s more, he follows the law by making sure that he only spanks him lightly, on the butt, with an open hand. However, Julian also admitted that Thicke sometimes punches him as well.

Luckily for Thicke, the judge denied Patton’s request for restricted visits. However, the DCFS is still investigating the physical abuse claims against Thicke.

The “Blurred Lines” singer claims that Patton escalated this custody battle because she was mad that she wasn’t invited to Thicke’s father’s funeral in December. He claims that she was mad after the fact and wanted to get back at him.

Hopefully, for Julian’s sake, everything sorts itself out for the best.

