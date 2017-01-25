Paris Jackson Makes Shocking Allegation Regarding Michael Jackson’s Death

Paris Jackson is the only daughter of the late music legend Michael Jackson, and the 18-year-old has led a very unusual life. Throughout her childhood, she had her dad — until he suddenly died in 2009. Now, in Paris’ first in-depth interview, she’s opening up to Rolling Stone about growing up, life with Michael and how she’s dealing with his death.

Until her father’s death, Paris and her brothers, Prince and Blanket, were homeschooled. They lived at Neverland, Michael’s ranch, until 2005, when they began to travel the world before planning to settle in London for a year as Michael prepared for a series of concerts, which he would ultimately never perform. Paris revealed that although her childhood was unconventional, her whole world revolved around her father, who she loved more than anything.

“I just thought his name was Dad, Daddy,” she said. “We didn’t really know who he was. But he was our world. And we were his world.”

When it comes to her father’s death, Paris is adamant that something wasn’t right, and believes her father was murdered.

“It’s obvious,” she said. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup.”

When asked who might have wanted to kill her father, Paris simply answered, “A lot of people.”

She added that she hopes to one day provide justice for her dad.

“I definitely do [want justice], but it’s a chess game,” she explained. “And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

As for the child molestation accusations against Jackson, which he was cleared of in 2005, Paris is fierce in her conviction that her father was innocent.

“Nobody but my brothers and I experienced him reading A Light in the Attic to us at night before we went to bed,” she said. “Nobody experienced him being a father to them. And if they did, the entire perception of him would be completely and forever changed.’”

The 18-year-old shared that while several years have passed since her father’s death, his loss is still painful.

“They always say, ‘Time heals,’” she said. “But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com