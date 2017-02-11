Paris Hilton Went Nearly NSFW On The Runway During Fashion Week

Paris Hilton might not be showing up in headlines too often these days, but when she does decide to make an appearance, she makes sure it’s for just the right reasons. This time, Hilton decided to take New York Fashion Week by storm with just the right amount of tease while on the runway.

While walking in the Christian Cowan show for his Fall/Winter 2017 collection, Paris was dressed in a very tight, very pink number that could have been considered a little modest for the former reality tv star – if she had been wearing it like a normal person.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her outfit consisted of a skintight light pink pencil skirt and an equally skin-tight long-sleeved turtle neck pink top. Both pieces had silver stars hanging from them. But what made Hilton stand out was that instead of having the top pulled down like a regular shirt, she had her lifted up high – so high, she was flaunting some serious underboob.

Rocking the runway for @ChristianCowan. ✨💃🏼✨ #NYFW. A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

#StarsAreBlind ✨🌟👸🏼🌟✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:10am PST

Of course, Hilton’s one misstep away from a wardrobe malfunction look wasn’t the only one she strutted down the runway. She also put her long tanned legs to use – and showed them off – in an insanely sequenced gown with a hip-high slit.

Now this is how you close a show! 🔥 Loved my finale look on the runway tonight! ✨✨👸🏼✨✨ #NYFW A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:40pm PST

Hilton used to be a household name back in 2003 when she and her best friend – at the time – Nicole Ritchie starred in the reality series The Simple Life. The two would travel the country working small, low paying jobs. Needless to say, antics ensued. Since then, however, Hilton has been working as a DJ.

“I get calls to do new reality shows but I don’t have time,” Hilton said. “I feel like I started that reality world – but I’m more into being a businesswoman.”

More: Kate Hudson Shows Of Her Insane Figure And Some Serious Dance Moves | Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Split Up | Marilyn Monroe Lookalike Courtney Stodden Sports Revealing Bodysuit At Pre-Grammys Party

[H/T Daily Star]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!