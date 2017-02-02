Paranormal Activity Director Shares Original Audition Tapes

The Paranormal Activity franchise has been one of the most profitable movie series’ in cinematic history, and much of that success stands on the shoulders of the groundbreaking original film.

When the first Paranormal Activity was released, the found-footage films hadn’t been seen all that much. With the exception of Blair Witch Project, the genre kind of flew under the radar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paranormal Activity hit theaters and shocked fans around the world, and many viewers thought they were watching some real unfold before their eyes.

While the camera work was a big part of making the film believable, the acting went a long way toward that goal. Without the genuine performances by Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat, audiences wouldn’t have felt as moved or frightened by the film.

Director Oren Peli gave fans a treat this week, as he released the original audition tapes from the two lead actors. Watching the video, it’s easy to see why Peli went with these two. As they did in the final movie, Featherston and Sloat absolutely nailed it.

The Paranormal Activity franchise has grown to include six films, all finding a way to connect back to the original story Peli told in 2007.

MORE NEWS: Robert Englund Would Do A Nightmare On Elm Street Sequel / All Of The Nightmare On Elm Street Horror Movies Ranked / Kevin Bacon Likes The Idea Of Playing Freddy Krueger