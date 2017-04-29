Pamela Anderson Shares Sultry Skinny Dipping Pic

Almost 30 years after her first modeling gig, Pamela Anderson can still stun, as seen in a recent photo in which the actress donned her birthday suit to take a dip in a pool.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

The 49-year-old actress proved that age is just a number as she took a dip in a pool without wearing a top, going for the smoky and sultry look with her makeup.

Bathing suits might have been what helped Anderson become the defining blonde bombshell of an entire generation, but she proved she can look just as impressive by skipping the bathing suit entirely.

The actress was discovered in 1989 at a football game where her image appeared on the Jumbotron wearing a shirt promoting a brand of beer, causing the beer brand to reach out to her to become a spokesperson.

Anderson achieved massive amounts of success in Canada, causing her to move to Los Angeles to take her modeling career to the next level. She took one of her first roles on the hit TV series Home Improvement as the “Tool Time Girl” before landing the role of a lifetime as C.J. Parker in Baywatch.

Her fit figure combined with impressive, albeit surgically-enhanced, curves quickly made her a household name. Baywatch had no problem taking advantage of their star actress, using her ability to run while being filmed in slow motion to become a cultural touchstone.

The actress attempted to use her success on the small screen to transition into the world of movies, with one of her biggest attempts being the dystopian sci-fi action film Barb Wire. In the film, Anderson starred as a mercenary with a proclivity for wearing leather who used her looks to her advantage and to targets’ weakness. Unfortunately for Anderson, it was a different type of film that was far more successful at gaining her fame.

In the mid-’90s, Anderson married musician Tommy Lee, changing her name to Pamela Anderson Lee. The couple could barely keeps their hands off one another during public appearances, with the couple having a tendency to document their more intimate moments on video. When one of these sex tapes was stolen, it was made public and became a go-to punchline for years.

Despite the ups and downs of her career, the public is just as interested as ever in Anderson’s career and personal life, as rumors regularly circulate about who she might be dating.

