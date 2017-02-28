Pamela Anderson Reveals NSFW Image On Instagram

Pamela Anderson has unleashed a new photo on Instagram that is nearly NSFW. The blond bombshell took to social media this past weekend to post a seriously racy pic that shows her stripped down to her birthday suit.

The Bad Boy of Ballet and the Bombshell directed by David LaChapelle A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

The 49-year-old shared the image on Instagram with the caption: “The Bad Boy of Ballet and the Bombshell directed by David LaChapelle.”

The photo shoot was done in Kentish Town in London this past Friday night. In the images, the former Playboy model left little to the imagination as she let her faux fur coat slip off her shoulders to reveal her naked body.

Anderson was pictured getting up close and personal with 27-year-old Ukranian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin. While standing in the middle of the street, Polunin dipped Anderson and planted a kiss on her neck.

Her long blond locks were tied up into a bouffant topknot that. To complete her look, Pamela wore nude-colored heels that flaunted her toned legs.

The photographer on the shoot was David LaChapelle, one of Pam’s longtime collaborators. Back in 2015, Pam wrote about him in her blog and referred to him as a “kindred spirit.”

“My friend David LaChapelle is doing an ‘experimental film’ (shooting this summer) with Sergei Polunin – Rebel ballet dancer,” Anderson wrote. “I’m fortunate I get to be a part of the wild things he does. We are kindred spirits.”

When the former Baywatch actress isn’t posing nude for photo shoots, she has been keeping quite busy as Anderson is the face of the erotic brand Coco De Mer.

Earlier in February, Anderson was featured in a Valentine’s Day video that showed her engaging in a solo sex act instead of being wined and dined like most do on the romantic holiday.

Pamela has no problem showing off some skin in the past, and she explained that she now feels “much more in control.”

“I’m fairly comfortable in my skin,” she said. “I love being a woman, soft, feminine, open. I do the best I can. I like to change the way I look.”

