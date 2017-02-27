Mean Tweets: Oscars Edition Released

Jimmy Kimmel‘s “Mean Tweets” videos are a staple of his late night talk show. After first being introduced, they quickly became a fan-favorite bit.

Now Kimmel and his team have released the Oscars 2017 edition of “Mean Tweets,” and it is as hilarious as you expected it to be.

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition. pic.twitter.com/5NHHvxuT3D — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

This edition of “Mean Tweets” features Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Robert DeNiro, Jeff Bridges, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tilda Swinton, Casey Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Whoopi Goldberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Miles Teller.

Eddie Redmayne’s mean tweet is especially funny because it’s taken verbatim from the 1994 Little Rascals movie when Alf-Alfa tells Porky and Buckwheat what the letter he’s having them deliver to Darla says. He refers to it as a “hate note.”

This isn’t the first time Kimmel has done an Oscars-related “Mean Tweets.” Last year this former Man Show host debuted “Mean Tweets – Movie Editon,” which was essentially a 2016 Oscars version of the gag.

