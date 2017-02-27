Jeremy Renner Chugs A Glass Of Wine On Oscars Camera

Jeremy Renner definitely knows how to have a good time. The Avengers star was caught on camera backstage at the 2017 Oscars chugging a glass of wine.

The hilarious pics were posted on Twitter by the official account for The Academy with the caption: “Backstage at the #Oscars with @Renner4Real.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jeremy Renner is no stranger to making appearances at the Oscars. The father of one has been nominated twice by the Academy.

His first nom for leading actor came in 2010 for his stunning portrayal of Staff Sergeant William James in The Hurt Locker. Renner was nominated for another Oscar the following year for Best Supporting Actor for crime thriller The Town.

Earlier in the evening on Sunday, Jeremy Renner made one of his most memorable entrances at the Oscars. The 46-year-old actor was filmed in an adorable moment with his 3-year-old daughter as he gave her a high-five before walking the red carpet at the star-studded event.

Renner’s daughter, Ava, gave her father some support by giving him a good luck high-five

Back in April of 2016, Renner opened up about being a dad.

“[Fatherhood] is the most important thing in my life,” he said.”I still don’t expose my baby’s face, just to protect her or anyone in my family [who’s] a minor. I just think that’s not my decision to make. You know what I mean? You don’t need to be world famous just because your jackass dad is.”

While Jeremy Renner appeared to have a wonderful time at the Oscars, there were several epic blunders that went down during the show that made a lasting impression on the viewers.

One of the most controversial moments was when the biggest award of the night, the Best Picture, was announced. When Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway revealed the winner, the two stated that La La Land claimed the victory. However, the producers on the show soon realized that there was a massive mistake. The Best Picture winner was actually Moonlight, and the presenters had been given the incorrect card.

Check out the other Oscar flubs here.

What was your favorite moment from this year’s Oscars?

Up Next:

[H/T Twitter: The Academy]