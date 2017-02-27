Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton Before Oscars In Memoriam Tribute

The In Memoriam section of the Oscars broadcast is always deeply emotional for everyone. This year it’s especially sad with the added weight of actor Bill Paxton‘s sudden death yesterday.

Before the In Memoriam images rolled on the 2017 Oscars, former Friends star Jennifer Aniston paid a brief, tearful tribute to Paxton.

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Bill Paxton ahead of the #Oscars In Memoriam tribute. pic.twitter.com/43UwXc6IZO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Paxton passed away on Saturday, after complications from heart surgery. He was 61 years old.

Hollywood has been reeling in the wake of the news of his passing. Many of his friends and former co-stars have come out and praised him for the strong character and kindness he displayed.

Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston said, “I’m devastated about the passing of Bill Paxton. He was always so kind & supportive. Funny & wise. A talented actor whom I will miss. RIP.” While The Hunger Games star Jeffrey Wright stated, “Sad news about Bill Paxton – too young. Always humanity, decency, and touches of humor shining through his work. RIP.”

Paxton’s Director for Edge of Tomorrow, Doug Liman, shared Bill was “optimistic”, and that even though he was worried about what he was facing, he ended his email with, “Thanks for the good wishes. It will help me face this ordeal.”

James Cameron, Paxton’s Director in Titanic, also spoke out about Paxton’s death, saying to reporters, “I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was.”

