Halle Berry’s Wild Hair Is Causing Twitter To Lose Its Mind

Halle Berry is still the only African-American woman to win an Oscar for best Actress, and all these years later she’s still making headlines at the Academy Awards show.

At the ball! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

Berry debuted a wild and multi-colored new hairstyle that has people on Twitter going crazy. Mainly, they can’t decide if they love it or hate it.

Halle Berry was giving me the vintage Whitney vibes with the hair. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RzEWINw1Ak — michael covelli (@MichaelCovelli) February 27, 2017

Halle Berry’s hair is owning that red carpet. #Oscars2017 — Phillipa Coleman (@ColemanPhillipa) February 27, 2017

Halle Berry looks like the stick figure with the curly red hair on the happy meal cup from McDonald’s from the 90’s — Neyla (@YoSoyNYC) February 27, 2017

I can’t with Halle Berry’s hair. It looks like she put her finger in an electric socket. #OscarsRedCarpet — itsbre (@itsbre) February 27, 2017

Halle Berry’s hair looks like she turned the trimmings from a barber shop floor into a wig #Oscars — Kirstin Kirby (@kirkirbyy) February 27, 2017

Some people mostly focused on the fact that Berry still looks incredibly hot for her age.

Our house loves Halle Berry’s hair but was convinced that the person wearing it was too young to be Halle Berry. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 27, 2017

And then there were the hilarious comments, which basically win the argument.

Halle Berry’s hair is proof positive it is raining in L.A. #Oscars — Snarkhilda Recapulet (@SnarkhildaHT) February 27, 2017

How we all feel about Halle Berry’s hair style #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/2NKRxA4Ouv — HerCampus Miami (OH) (@HerCampusMUOhio) February 27, 2017

Add a white streak in her hair and Halle Berry becomes the bride of Frankenstein — Karla Schell (@kschell9) February 27, 2017

Berry may not have realized when she planned out her Oscars look that it was going to be so divisive, or maybe she did. Either way, she’s still a hot topic.

Halle Berry wins the #Oscars for most controversial hair style — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 27, 2017

Halle Berry‘s hair is all of us after the 2016 election. #Oscars — Adam Sharples (@sharpstick5) February 27, 2017

