Orlando Brown Reveals Adult Details About Raven-Symone

That’s So Raven actor Orlando Brown dished on some adult details about his former co-star Raven-Symoné, and his comments are totally NSFW.

While sitting down for an interview, the 28-year-old actor indicated that he and Raven engaged in oral sex. Brown didn’t explicitly say the words, but he made weird noises that hinted at exactly what he meant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Orlando Brown must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/ygVLUiX0F6 — thugger fan accou (@trapyeezus) November 22, 2016

These NSFW comments were not the only details that Brown shared about Raven. He also went on to describe her breasts in a totally bizarre way that he seemed to think was humorous.

“It was a smooth t***y,” Brown said. “Okay, it was smooth at the bottom. Okay, like Hillary Rodham and then you go all the way to the top. Okay, then you go to the middle. In the middle, ooh, the middle. And it’s like okay you looking at the whole t*** now if you close you eyes like I’m doing.”

“‘Orlando stop it. Don’t. Shut up.’” Brown said referring to himself in the third person. “Okay so listen you’re thinking about the t***y now. Just the t***y. And when you think about the t***y you have to think about how like at a certain age the areola does not form yet”

Check out the second video of Orlando Brown below:

#PressPlay: Not sure if I needed that mental picture 😩😩😩 #OrlandoBrown via @vladtv A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 22, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

Brown said that at the time when they were hooking up that they were only 14 years old.

As you might imagine, after the interview surfaced on the Internet; many people on social media shared their opinions on Brown’s strange comments and seemingly drugged-out behavior.

Orlando Brown making is making my day. Now if we can get him and Kanye in the same room at the psychiatric ward that would be CLASSIC! — Dab (@DabTheInk) November 22, 2016

Orlando Brown is the new this is your brain on drugs warning. Forget the egg. — Sherri Shavon (@sherrishavon) November 22, 2016

Ye, please just pick Orlando Brown as your running mate in 2020 and you got my vote — Worldwide JR 🔫 (@Jus10_Robinson) November 22, 2016

Check out the full interview with Orlando Brown below:

What was your reaction to hearing what Orlando Brown had to say about Raven-Symone?

MORE Raven-Symone: Anneliese Van Der Pol Confirmed to Return for ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff / Raven-Symoné Leaving ‘The View’ to Work on Disney Channel’s ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff /

[H/T VLAD TV]