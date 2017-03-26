‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Samira Wiley And Lauren Morelli Are Officially Married

It’s official, Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley and girlfriend Lauren Morelli are now officially married.

On Saturday, Wiley, 29, tied the knot with her longtime partner in an intimate Palm Springs, California, ceremony surrounded by family and friends, People reports.

As revealed by Martha Stewart Weddings, the pair had a confetti themed bash. It was based part on the couple’s desire for a non-traditional event and their mutual affection for Pillsbury Funfetti cake.

Wiley’s parents officiated the ceremony and their music choice was perfect for pop music fans. The ceremony featured hits like This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan and their reception entrance jam was Justin Bieber’s Baby.

The pair were both outfitted by Christian Siriano. Guests dined amid centerpieces of flowers and citrus fruits, garlands, sparkling light strands and mismatched glassware. During the brides’ first dance, a blast of confetti enhanced the beautiful moment.

The nuptials’ Palm Springs location was special to the couple, as it was where the OITNB writer popped the question in October with a dazzling yellow-gold engagement ring featuring an asscher-cut diamond.

Morelli was previously married and split from her husband after she realized she was gay while writing for the hit Netflix series. She penned an essay on Identities.Mic at the time detailing her experience.

Morelli told Out magazine in December that although she was open with her husband and they tried couples therapy, the issue was obviously not something fixable within their relationship.

The couple have been together since Morelli’s split from her ex-husband and the rest is history.

