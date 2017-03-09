Watch An NSYNC Member Kiss A Backstreet Boys Member Onstage

Even though they were rival bands in the ’90s and early ’00s, there clearly isn’t any bad blood between the Backstreet Boys and one special member of *NSYNC.

On Wednesday night, Joey Fatone of *NSYNC attended the Backstreet Boys’ Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency show at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood. While the boy band was performing “Shape of My Heart,” AJ McLean brought Joey Fatone on stage.

The other group members – Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson – circled around Fatone and serenaded him with their hit song. In a hilarious moment that sent the crowd into a frenzy, 40-year-old Joey Fatone said bye, bye, bye to his inhibitions and laid a huge kiss on Nick Carter to show his appreciation for the Backstreet Boys giving him the royal treatment.

The Backstreet Boys posted the hilarious video on Facebook with the caption: “You’re tearin’ up the shape of our hearts tonight Joey Fatone.”

Earlier this year, beloved boy band The Backstreet Boys sat down for a chat with Entertainment Tonight before a rehearsal. The guys discussed how they are like a family and they treat their career “like a marriage.”

“We go to counseling,” Carter said. “We talk things out.”

While he said it jokingly, the group then disclosed that they actually do attend group therapy in order to lay everything on the table and be honest with one another.

“It’s so funny — as time goes on, the issues kind of add up,” Carter said. “But it’s like family.”

Nick Carter and AJ McLean recently opened up about the days when the band was at the height of their career, and how they got themselves into a bit of trouble while partying.

“I’ll tell you this: There is some s—t that AJ [McLean] and I both did that I’m really glad that social media wasn’t around for,” Nick Carter said in an interview with Elle. “Because Justin Bieber couldn’t hold a candle to what we did.”

“We would have been like TMZ’s saving grace, bro,” McLean said. “Just anything from me being drunk or irate at a club, or me walking naked down the hallway in a hotel for no apparent reason.”

McLean continued by saying: “But, the fame now — it’s like night and day. The other side of that which was different for us: Without social media, without YouTube, without instant access, we had to do everything grassroots. We had to do every interview, every radio show, every outlet. We had to go to every country — that was the only way to do it. There was no Instagram, or posting things on YouTube to get a record deal.”

