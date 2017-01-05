Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Broke Up, And The Shots That Came After Were Rough

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have officially broken up, and the aftermath is starting to get seriously chippy. The “Anaconda” rapper first broke the news on social media that she called it quits with her rapper beau after two years, and Mill responded by throwing shade at Minaj’s stylistic choices.

In a since-deleted post, Mill posted a picture of a pair of sneakers that Nicki wore in a music video for the 2013 breakup song “I’m Out.” He captioned the photo: “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack…”

See the photo here.

Nicki clearly wasn’t too heartbroken after the breakup. Rumor has it that she wasted no time in moving on from her relationship with Mill, as she reportedly is now romantically involved “My Way” rapper Fetty Wap.

According to The Source, Minaj said that she is “casually dating” the 25-year-old hip-hop artist. According to Minaj’s friends, the two aren’t what people would call “dating,” despite Minaj saying that she and Wap were in a “close relationship.”

“They’re working on projects together, and maybe more, but we’re not ready to call them ‘dating’ or ‘in a relationship’ yet,” said a source close to the rapper. “Let’s see where [Fetty’s] head is at.”

In recent weeks, Mill also allegedly leaked a NSFW pic of Minaj performing a sex act. The 34-year-old rapper was pictured half naked while wearing a see-through, red lingerie ensemble.

After the couple separated ways, Nicki has been sharing a bevy of empowering messages to her followers on social media. Minaj shared a photo that was seemingly a shot at her former rapper beau. The post read: “Those people who tried to bury you didn’t know you were a seed.”

Minaj posted the picture with the caption: “Story of my life. Praise God.”

Another photo message from last week read: “she is a paradox. she is faithful and yet detached. She is commited and yet relaxed. She loves everyone, and yet no one. She is sociable but also a loner. She is gentle and yet tough. she is passionate but can also be platonic. In short, she is predictable in her unpredictability…(sic)”

What do you think about these new developments in the Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill breakup fall out?

