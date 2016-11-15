New Why Him? Red Band Trailer Holds Absolutely Nothing Back

Warning: Adult content ahead…

Comedy duo films are slowly going away these days. We had some great films in the ’80s (48 Hours, Lethal Weapon) and as time went on they slowly disappeared. But Judd Apatow brought the buddy comedy back with his fraternity of comedians Seth Rogan, Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, Jay Baruchel, Martin Starr, James Franco, and eventually Danny McBride. Over the past few years, we’ve had a hilarious tasting of this group from Knocked Up to Forgetting Sarah Marshall to Pineapple Express. And what better way to keep it going by adding Bryan Cranston to this list.

John Hamburg’s Why Him? takes a look at two comedic forces going head to head during the holidays. That is correct. Walter White will be going against James Franco in a Christmas movie. And this red band trailer promises some gut-busting laughs.

Hamburg (Along Came Polly, I Love You, Man) has put together another funny looking film, but one that looks like it will carry a little bit more weight than the average holiday fiasco flick. If we can tell anything from his writing and directing, it is that he blends the right amount of fart humor with heartfelt moments. No, those are not two phrases that typically go in the same sentence, but it is how Hamburg’s movies work. And with Franco’s way over the top profanities paired with Cranston’s boiling over to eruption style of comedy, we could have a comedy well worth the ticket price.

See the official synopsis below:

Over the holidays, Ned (Bryan Cranston), an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter. The one-sided rivalry-and Ned’s panic level-escalate when he finds himself increasingly out of step in the glamorous high-tech hub, and learns that Laird is about to pop the question.

And let’s get serious, would you want this guy dating your daughter?

