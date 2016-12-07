New Vital Details Emerge With Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

Since Kanye West was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital in November, there have been a lot of rumors about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Will they last, or will they head down the bumpy road to divorce like so many popular celebrity couples before them?

The short answer – no.

According to a source close to the couple, though they have had a very difficult last few months, the pair are still very much devoted to each other. The fact that this formally very public couple has decided to become more private since Kardashian was robbed back in October is not an indication of their relationship crumbling.

The source said that the rumors revolving around Kardashian filing for divorce are completely untrue. If anything, it turns out Kardashian wants to stay close to her husband as he continues to recover from his exhaustion. While he was in the hospital, she barely left his side.

“Kim wants [Kanye] to continue getting therapy even after all of this,” the source told E News. “He has support from so many people.”

West has returned home to his family but is still recovering, slowly getting back on his feet. So, while Kardashian continues to care for her husband, she is also recovering from her own incident back in October. What’s more, she is caring for their two children, who are unaware of the troubles West is facing. Needless to say, she has a full plate, and divorce is not on it.

“Kim does not want to divorce and she is spending her time taking care of Kanye,” another source said.

