New Passengers Trailer And Clip Released

The greatest migration in human history. We’re stranded on a sinking ship.

An exciting new clip from the sci-fi thriller Passengers has been released, and the footage gives audiences a further look at the intense drama and action sequences from the forthcoming film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The minute-long trailer for the Christmas weekend blockbuster movie features lead actors Jennifer Lawrence andChris Pratt in a battle with time and space as the duo prematurely awoke on a voyage to a distant planet.

Here’s the official synopsis for Passengers:

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are two passengers onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet. The trip takes a deadly turn when their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them 90 years before they reach their destination. As Jim and Aurora try to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction… only to be threatened by the imminent collapse of the ship and the discovery of the truth behind why they woke up.

Check out the all-new Passengers clip above.

This past week, another clip from Passengers was released and it will have you biting your nails in angst as Jennifer Lawrence is swallowed up by water when the artificial gravity on the spaceship malfunctions. While the scene may give you a near panic attack, it’s hard not to admire the crazy special effects and creativity.

Take a look at this Jennifer Lawrence scene below:

Passengers was directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game, Headhunters). The script was penned by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange).

The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, X-Men: Days of Future Past), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), Michael Sheen (Kingdom of Heaven), Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Twelve), and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix).

The film will hit theaters on December 21, 2017.

Are you excited to see Passengers?