New Details Surface About Donald Trump’s Inaugural Cake

Ladies and gentlemen, sound the alarm. #CakeGate might have officially just started. Donald Trump‘s Inauguration cake baker has allegedly confessed to copying a design made a few years ago for Barack Obama’s inauguration service, TMZ reports.

Food Network star Duff Goldman created an Obama-inspired Inauguration cake 4 years ago. When he saw a photo of Trump cutting into a cake Friday night, he realized it was almost an exact replica of his design and took to Twitter to make a suspicious claim about the resemblance.

According to TMZ, Buttercream Bakeshop admits they were asked to copy Goldman’s, saying, “While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one.”

#obama v #trump #inauguration #cakes A photo posted by Cakes by Keri (@cakes_by_keri) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:27am PST

Not going to lie, those cakes could be twins. They are spot on identical. The above Instagram photo is a great side by side shot that shows the (almost) perfect angles to prove the point.

Goldman snapped a side by side photo of the cake he made for former President Obama and Trump’s cake from yesterday.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

But we need to ask the real questions here… how did it taste? Was it good? Too much sugar? Too much icing? We need answers!

Listen, we are just glad that no crazy catastrophes went down like the one in the classic movie The Sandlot. That would be beyond unfortunate. Because who would want to end up like these guys?

Which cake do you think tasted better? Do you see any differences at all between the two cakes? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments section below.

