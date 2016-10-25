New Details Emerge On Kendall Jenner’s Stalker Case

In the case of Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker, there is finally a verdict. However, Jenner might not be too happy about it.

Shavaughn McKenzie has been found guilty of trespassing on Jenner’s property, according to a California judge. However, he was found not guilty on his misdemeanor charge of stalking. McKenzie will be sentenced on November 11.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner accused McKenzie of stalking after she found McKenzie on her property and realized that she had seen him around a few times in the past. When Jenner found McKenzie the last time, he was sitting in her driveway, his head between his knees back in August.

“I wouldn’t expect someone to be sitting on the side of the street,” Jenner explained emphasizing the fact that she thought something was “off” about McKenzie. “I definitely thought it was weird… It didn’t make sense.”

The reality star said that she proceeded to tell McKenzie to leave her property. She said that though she didn’t leave her vehicle, she yelled and honked her horn at him trying to get him to leave. Jenner explained that she was terrified during the entire experience because she didn’t know what his intentions were.

“This is not how I want to be living,” she said. “I really don’t feel safe in my own house … I’m already the kind of person who’s on edge.”

In the end, Mckenzie left the property and Jenner tried to keep an eye on where he went, to make sure it was indeed away from her home.

[H/T E News]