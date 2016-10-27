New Details Emerge In Mariah Carey’s Split From Billionaire Boyfriend

Shocking details have emerged regarding pop superstar Mariah Carey’s split from her billionaire fiancé James Packer.

The couple has not seen or spoken to each other for more than a month. According to TMZ, something went down while the pair was vacationing in Greece that caused them to breakup.

A source close to the “We Belong Together” singer has claimed that James did “something really bad” with the Carey’s personal assistant. The source would not elaborate on what exactly “something really bad” means, but it seems like it was a significant mistake.

After the alleged incident, the 46-year-old musician packed her bags and immediately returned back home to Los Angeles.

The couple was engaged for more than a year in a whirlwind romance that began in January of 2015.

The first reports that revealed the couple had broken up stated that Packer had become sick and tired of Mariah’s “extravagant spending” and obsession with her reality TV shows.

“James had huge reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world,” a source close to the couple told Woman’s Day magazine.

An incident that reportedly had a huge impact on the couple’s relationship was when Mariah chose not to fly to Australia to attend her 48-year-old fiancé’s birthday party.

A friend close to the couple told Page Six, “When she refused to come to Australia for [Packer’s sister’s] birthday party it created a lot of tension in the family.” The source continued, “His mom hated to even hear her name mentioned, and James’ tight circle of friends never really thought they would marry.”

Another issue that sparked the speculation of the couple’s relationship being on the rocks was when Mariah cancelled her South American tour.

Carey said in a statement to E! News, “To all of my lambs in South America, I am devastated that a portion of this tour had to be cancelled. Thank you for all of the excitement and love – I hope to see you soon, my darlings.”

Since the couple called it quits, sources have claimed that Mariah has been regularly hanging out with her ex-husband and X Factor host Nick Cannon. Packer has leaned on his fashion designer ex-wife Jodhi Meares for support in the wake of his split from Mariah.

