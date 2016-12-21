Netflix Twitter Account Hacked

Netflix might need to consider beefing up security. The Twitter account for the streaming service was hacked on Wednesday morning.

The Netflix U.S. Twitter account was reportedly compromised by a hacker claiming to be from the notorious hacking group OurMine, according to Venture Beat.

The hacker sent out a tweet that read: “Netflix is hacked! #DramaAlert #OurMine #netflix…Note: we are just testing your security, contact us to help you with your security, Thanks.”

Not long after the hacked tweet was posted, the Netflix US account tried to assure its followers that everything was ok. The company tweeted: “@Netflixhelps @BethElderkin just contact us it’s should be resolved :)” (sic).

However, the hackers delivered another two tweets that clearly suggested the account was not in Netflix’s control.

“#OurMine In 2017 #DramaAlert will be in Netflix @KEEMSTAR,” the rogue tweet read.

The following tweet read: “Netflix is hacked! #DramaAlert #OurMine #netflix…Note: OurMine is a security group, so please contact us to get it resolved! , Thanks.” (sic)

Netflix wasn’t the company to have its Twitter account hacked on Wednesday, Marvel’s Twitter account was also compromised, learn more here.

Shortly after the hacking fiasco, Netflix seemed to regain control of the Twitter account. The hack lasted for around 40 minutes, but the streaming service company has removed all of the hacked tweets.

Possibly the most perplexing aspect of the story was that the hackers allegedly from OurMine were trying to use the stunt as a ploy to drum up business. Seems like an interesting tactic to humiliate the company you are trying to work with, but maybe it will work out for them at the end of the day.

OurMine has historically been involved in a slew of incidents where online accounts were infiltrated. The group claimed to hack Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter and Pinterest accounts. Sundar Pichai, the Google CEO, seemingly fell victim to the group as well.

This past July, Twitter cofounder and CEO Jack Dorsey was also reportedly hacked by OurMine.

In October, Buzzfeed published a story claiming that the hacker was a Saudi Arabian student named Ahmad Makki. After the story surfaced, OurMine denied the rumor, and proceeded to hack BuzzFeed itself. The group changed a series of headlines on the publication’s website.

