Netflix Stocks Reach All-Time High

It was a simple concept: instead of going to a video store to rent DVDs, you sign up for a service that will mail you the movie you want, you can keep it as long as you want, and then toss it in the mail whenever you’re done. That was the idea behind Netflix, the company that started 20 years ago. Today, the service is known as the go-to source for quality original movies and TV, in addition to an incredible library of entertainment available almost instantly.

Odds are, if you personally don’t have a Netflix subscription, you know someone who does. If you’re lucky, that person you know is also willing to share their username and password so you can at least stream your favorite shows.

If you thought last year was a good one for the streaming service, whether it be because you loved Stranger Things or Season 2 of Marvel’s Daredevil, the company also has the numbers to back up those supposed successes.

For January 2017, Netflix’s stock will be worth an estimated $133.70 a share, which is the highest the stock has ever been worth, proving its content in 2016 helped the platform dominate the streaming market.

In addition to their market shares being high, last week the Netflix original series The Crown earned itself a few Golden Globe Awards, proving it’s not only quantity but also quality that they’re accomplishing.

Do you think Netflix has peaked and has no place to go but down or do you think Netflix will continue the trend of growing its subscribers with great original content? Let us know in the comments!

