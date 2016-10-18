Netflix Releases First Official Picture Of Jess From Gilmore Girls

For the first time in nine years, we will be getting all new episodes of Gilmore Girls. The finale of the original show aired in 2007, but Netflix is going to be delivering a four-part series that will be available on Friday, November 25.

Netflix has just released set photos from Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which revealed one of the beloved characters that will be returning. Milo Ventimiglia will be reprising his role as Jess, and is seen in the photo across from his uncle Luke having a seemingly intense conversation.

Basically, every one of our favorite characters from Stars Hollow will be making an appearance on the revival including Jared Padalecki, Matt Czuchry, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Liza Weil, Danny Strong, Yanic Truesdale, and Sean Gunn.

Ventimiglia sat down with E! News earlier this year to describe what it was like to revisit his character Jess on the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Here’s what Ventimiglia had to say:

“It’s interesting stepping away from a character and then going back to them. There’s something about Jess that I always appreciated. It was at the very end that I thought for whatever angst, whatever broken spirit, whatever sly behavior he had, who he was at his core was a very, very good guy. I think that started to emerge as time went on. We got to the end of his existence on the show, you see him—he’s not there for himself, to entertain himself, he’s there to ask Rory real questions to get her thinking. I always respected that about the character. He grew up and he turned into a really decent guy. In terms of what are the lessons he went through, I think he had to have life lived. I think he had to experience heartbreak, he had to experience happiness, he had to experience all these things that we all come across in life, but we can only measure the scale of them when we have time. You’re different from when you’re 25 to when you’re 35. You’re different at 21 to 25. Everything changes. You can’t unwatch things, you can’t unhear things, you can’t untaste foods or moments. I think who Jess turned out to be was just—he got to experience life and I think he became a really cool young guy.”

Be sure to head over to Netflix on November 25 to check out Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Did you always think that Jess would be the best companion for Rory?

