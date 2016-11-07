Netflix Original Movies Executive Pauline Fischer Is Leaving

The Vice President of Original Films at Netflix, Pauline Fischer, is leaving her position with the world’s largest streaming service company. She plans to establish a business consultancy firm, but Fischer will remain as a consultant on active productions as she begins to transition out of her post at Netflix.

“Pauline Fischer has mounted an incredible slate of original films for Netflix and we are grateful to her for getting this important initiative underway,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement to Variety. “In the year ahead, we will be exclusively premiering Bright from David Ayer starring Will Smith; War Machine from David Michod starring Brad Pitt; Okja from Bong Joon Ho starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano; and Our Souls at Night from Ritesh Batra starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, among many others. Netflix continues to build its original film initiative to give consumers around the world great new movies to enjoy when and how they want.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fischer first joined Netflix back in 2008. She worked closely with Ted Sarandos in crafting the streaming service’s most recent slate of acquired and produced new titles, according to Deadline.

In 2015, Pauline Fischer oversaw the $12 million purchase of Cary Fukunaga’s project Beasts of No Nation starring Idris Elba. The grim film depicted the horrific stories of child soldiers in Africa. The film was released on Netflix and in theaters on the same day last year.

The move was part of an aggressive plan to take over the movie business much like Netflix did with traditional TV viewing by creating their own original series such as Stranger Things, House of Cards and Orange Is The New Black.

Fischer oversaw Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous 6, which premiered in December of 2015. She was heavily involved with the Adam Wingard flick Death Note, which is scheduled for release in 2017.

Pauline Fischer was responsible for gaining the rights to the Paul-Rudd dramedy The Fundamentals of Caring after it screened at the Sundance Film Festival

The streaming service company has not named a replacement for Fischer at the moment.

Netflix may be losing one of the its key contributors, but the company is set for a promising future financially and with the upcoming content. The streaming service also has an incredible new feature coming soon that will surely have all the subscribers hooked even more on their favorite shows and movies.

Do you think original Netflix movies could transform the movie industry much like the company with traditional television viewing?

[H/T Variety, Deadline]