Netflix Goes Out During Oscars

The Oscars are a very big night of television. People all over the globe tune in to see Hollywood’s elite nab top honors for the best achievements in filmmaking.

For others, it’s just another Sunday night where they would just much rather pull up Netflix and binge-watch The Crown, or Stranger Things for the 8th time. This Sunday, though, Netflix failed them.

And the award for most UGH PLEASE NO service outage goes to…us right now. Sorry & working on fixing stat! Check @Netflixhelps for more — Netflix US (@netflix) February 27, 2017

“NOOOOOO,” is what thousands, maybe millions, of Netflix viewers collectively screamed at the heavens when their fourth episode of Shameless for the night stopped, mid-stream, without warning, and when no matter how hard they tried they just couldn’t get Chef’s Table to load.

The fine folks at Netflix did things back up and running again eventually, but it was about an hour later.

Annnnnd we’re back! Thanks for your patience. Now back to your regularly scheduled binging. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) February 27, 2017

No word on what caused the outage. It could have been something as simple as overloaded servers, perhaps from all the people trying to watch Oscar nominated films like Zootopia, The Jungle Book, or 13th.

