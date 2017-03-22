Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In April

The new list of movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in April has dropped and it is time to get excited. The streaming service is adding a slew of classic titles that will have you binge watching like crazy this coming month.

The new offerings on Netflix include loads of original content options as well as a bevy of classic movies and shows. Some of the notable film titles include Schindler’s List, A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Prestige.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A few of the comedy selections that will be added come April are Robert Downey Jr’s hilarious flick Tropic Thunder, the Jamaican bobsled team classic Cool Runnings, and an original Louis C.K. standup Netflix special.

Netflix will also be bringing in multiple beloved animated pictures such as Disney’s The BFG, Kubo and the Two Strings, and The Secret Life of Pets.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April below:

Avail. 4/1/17

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016) Avail. 4/2/17

The D Train (2015)

Avail. 4/4/17

Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/6/17

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Avail. 4/7/17

El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 4/8/17

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Avail. 4/10/17

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

Avail. 4/11/17

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

Avail. 4/12/17

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

Avail. 4/14/17

Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Elegido (2017)



Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 4/15/17

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 4/18/17

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/19/17

A Plastic Ocean

Avail. 4/21/17

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



Avail. 4/22/17

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)



Avail. 4/23/17



Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

Avail. 4/24/17

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

Avail. 4/25/17

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 4/26/17



Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

Avail. 4/27/17

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/28/17

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



Avail. 4/30/17

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

What are you most excited to see coming to Netflix in April?

Up Next: