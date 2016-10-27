Netflix Analysts Are Making Early Predictions Of Who Should Buy The Streaming Juggernaut

Netflix hit a rocky patch after users complained their database was shrinking, but the streaming giant has once again found favor in the eyes of Wall Street.



It’s all thanks to Netflix’s solid earnings and international subscriber growth, but do the growing numbers point to a potential takeover? Some analysts think it’s distinctly within the realm of possibility, and are already preparing.

Netflix has been pumping out hit after original hit. From Jessica Jones to Luke Cage, Stranger Things and so many more. But it’s not cheap creating all this new content, and some think it would be prudent for the company to partner with a larger, wealthier ally.

So who would make for a good partner for Netflix? DJ Kang, a former hedge fund analyst who is now head of Asia for consumer research firm ValuePenguin, is looking at Disney and Apple.

It would make sense for Netflix to team up with Disney to help them find new paths for growth amid a growing epidemic of cord cutters.

But it also makes sense for Netflix to join forces with Apple as it could help them both reach an even bigger status in digital media.

There are of course other viable options out there for Netflix, but at this point, the real question is whether they still want to sell.

Now that the company’s stock has rebounded, there’s far less motivation for the streaming service to change hands.

Regardless of what happens, we just want to see Netflix keep producing the epic original series we’ve come to know and love.

[ H/T CNN Money ]