Natasha Henstridge Returns To Horror In ‘The Black Room’ Trailer

One of the biggest trends in horror films in the ’80s was the slasher film, which often featured grisly deaths partnered with copious amounts of fornicating, which resulted in even more grisly death. With the advancements in computer graphics and advancing technologies, the ’90s ushered in more sci-fi based horrors, while also catering to the more salacious elements of films from the previous decade. Few films epitomize the sleazy, sex-filled sci-fi horror films of the ’90s as Species starring Natasha Henstridge. The actress is returning to the world of horror with The Black Room, which just got a trailer.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Paul and Jennifer Hemdale have just moved into their dream house. But their happy marriage is about to be put to the test as they slowly discover the secret behind the black room in the cellar. Something else is already living in their new home and it is growing stronger every day.”

This isn’t the Henstridge’s first foray back into the horror field, as she also starred in films like Ghosts of Mars as well as appeared in Species II and Species III. However, as you can see from the trailer above, the inclusion of Incubus mythology and sexual desires harkens back to the more exploitative themes of her breakout role in 1995.

Henstridge isn’t the only genre favorite in the film, as it also stars Lin Shaye from the Insidious films and James Duval, who played Frank the Bunny in Donnie Darko. Dominique Swain also appears in the film, who made her theatrical debut in the 1997 action film Face/Off starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

Considering The Black Room writer/director Rolfe Kanefsky has previously directed films like The Erotic Misadventures of the Invisible Man and a series of films that begin with the title “Sex Files,” you can assume this film will be rife with erotic themes.

The Black Room will open in select theaters on April 28 and on VOD May 9.

