My Chemical Romance Member Frank Iero Seriously Injured After Being Hit by a Bus

Frank Iero was struck by a bus and is seriously injured.

The guitarist was unloading a van with two other members of his band when a bus ran into the back of it, NBC News reports.

Iero and another man were rushed to the hospital in serious condtion. The third man was reported to be okay.

The former My Chemical Romance guitarist tweeted to fans to let them know he’s shaken up, but okay.

Hi friends thanks all for the well wishes. we’re pretty banged up but miraculously alive& in stable condition. I’m still in a state of shock — frnkiero (@FrankIero) October 13, 2016

This story first appeared at Womanista.