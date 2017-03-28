My Big Fat Fabulous Life Just Unveiled An Incestuous Bombshell

A brand new clip from the upcoming episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has surfaced and the star of the series, Whitney Thore, is shown falling victim to one of the most horrific experiences for a single person ever!

The 32-year-old reality star learned that the man she had just begun dating was actually her distant cousin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whitney and Nathan met online and he dropped the bombshell on her during their date at the science theater, according to Daily Mail.

“Well there’s probably something I should share with you,” Nathan said. “Very interesting information that I found out.”

Whitney jokingly responded by saying, “Did you go to a psychic or something?”

“No, no…I think we’re distant relatives,” Nathan said.

As you might imagine, Whitney was visibly shocked.

“You’re saying that you and I are related?” she said.

“We are related,” Nathan said. “We’re like, second cousins or something. I was telling my mom about coming to – she asked about the date – and I mentioned your name, and she knows Glen and her father’s brother. I forgot how the connection was, but she knew everybody’s name, and she was telling me how we’re side together somehow in our family, and I was like, what!?”

“Oh my God!” Whitney said repeatedly.

Nathan then tried to find a positive outcome from the situation.

“Good thing we didn’t kiss, right?” he said.

While she seemed convinced that Nathan was telling the truth at first, Thore then had her doubts as to the validity of his shocking claim.

“Are you telling me this because you just don’t want to see me again?” she said.

“No, no, I wouldn’t do that,” Nathan said attempting to reassure Whitney.

Whitney concluded by saying: “Officially the most awkward date I’ve ever had, and I’ve had several! I feel like I entered into something that I would not have entered into, had I had all the information, and I feel gross!”

Be sure to check out this insane moment on Tuesday night’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on TLC.

What was your reaction to hearing that Whitney Thore was dating her cousin?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]