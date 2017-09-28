A mother and daughter in the Czech Republic died after becoming trapped in a friend’s sauna in a freak accident, The Guardian reports.

Mother and daughter die in freak sauna accident: Police say a mother and daughter, ages 65 and 45, died after… https://t.co/VGz1ldusRv pic.twitter.com/oHYXlRNeNj — Pattydearie’s Blog (@pattydearie) April 20, 2017

The women, aged 65 and 45, were using the sauna at a friend’s home and had been in the sauna for around 90 minutes when their friend went to check on them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The owner thought they were taking too long to come out so she went to check and found them lying on the floor,” police spokeswoman Iva Kormosova said in a statement.

“The handle on the sauna door broke and the women were trapped. They tried to break the window on the door but failed,” Kormosova continued.

Emergency services were called and pronounced the women dead at the scene.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com