Oprah Winfrey’s 7 Favorite Things Under $50 You Need This Christmas

Christmas is merely days away and some are still looking for the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Thankfully, Oprah Winfrey released her highly-anticipated annual “Favorite Things” list equipped with items in nearly every fashion, food, home, and electronics category one can think of. Prices for the items range from budget-friendly to more expensive but there are dozens of options on the list for those not looking to break the bank. After all, Christmas isn’t necessarily about how much you spend.

Whether you want to get someone a simple stocking stuffer or something to wear, there’s something on the list for everyone. The complete list is available on her website and all items can be purchased online and via Amazon. This year, the favorite things featured are owned by mostly female-owned and minority-owned businesses, making the purchases even more impactful. Here are six items under $50 to spread some Christmas cheer this year.

People love a good bath for relaxation nowadays and whereas before bath bubbles were one of the only options, bath bombs have become increasingly popular. You can still add in the bath bubbles and bath salts for extra self-care but a bath bomb gives the scent and frolic one is looking for.

We live in a world where everyone boasts the importance of mental health. Many therapists and life coaches will tell their clients that journaling and putting thoughts, ideas, and one’s dreams to pen and paper is the first step in seeing things manifest. This option, created by Oprah herself, acts as a weekly planner and intention journal, to help set a vision for your life and intentions for each week.

In a technology-fueled world, touch green gloves are a necessity, especially in the winter months. Gone are the days where you’re required to remove your gloves in the freezing weather to answer a call, email, or respond to a text. These gloves come in handy while traveling in the outdoors.

It’s the time of the year where the activity people look forward to most is cozying up on their couch or in the bed with a warm barrage to watch a movie. For many, the winter months, or at least the weeks of the holiday season, allow for much-needed rest we don’t typically take throughout the year. Fuzzy and comfortable slippers will only add to comfort.

It’s hard to believe that a down vest costs under $50 but that’s the beauty of Oprah. She finds the best deals for her fans and this winter vest is no different. For days that aren’t freezing cold, wear a sweater with a vest over it to stay warm. It comes in several colors as well for variety.

Crayons are now all-inclusive too. For years, parents and people of color have complained that crayons lack shades representative of different shades of people. Now, things are different. The Beeswax skin tone crayons give children, and adults who like crafts, a better example of the world with their color pallet.

Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women’s Stardust Round Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

Made with special tech that filters out blue light, these women’s reading glasses won Oprah and her best friend, Gayle King over. While it is hard for Queen O to pick favorites, her top choice is, of course, the blue pair. But they are available in five different shades including tortoise, pink and grey, and a silhouette bound to be your recipient’s favorite pair!