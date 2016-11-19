MMA Fighter Samantha Diaz Makes Huge Sacrifice To Make Weight

Samantha Diaz wasn’t about to let her hair get in the way of making weight for her professional debut as an MMA fighter, so she chopped it off.

The 23-year-old fighter missed her weigh-in for Invicta FC 20 by just two ounces, hitting the scales at 116.2 pounds. Her quick solution? Cut off her hair. After chopping her locks, Diaz stepped back on the scales for an end result of 115.9 pounds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So you wanna be a f***ing fighter? I got to help Samantha Diaz make weight by cutting her hair. What a boss she is! #InvictaFC20 pic.twitter.com/WWeHvdnHWT — esther lin (@allelbows) November 17, 2016

The stunt worked, and goes to show just how dedicated this fighter is to the sport. Diaz loved her hair, but was willing to make the sacrifice so she could get in the ring.

Although, she did mention she’d probably end up crying about it later.

MORE MMA: WWE’s Stephanie McMahon Wants Ronda Rousey When She Retires From UFC / Conor McGregor Makes History By Knocking Out Eddie Alvarez / Ronda Rousey Walks Right Off Stage During UFC Event

What do you think of Diaz’s new hairdo?

[ H/T Bleacher Report ]