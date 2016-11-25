Miss Piggy Saves Tony Bennett From Bad Fall During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Legendary singer, Tony Bennett, performed during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade before nearly falling from the float. Lucky, his singing partner for the day was there to catch him. Thank goodness for Miss Piggy and her quick timing.

The 90-year-old singer and the Muppet Miss Piggy had just finished singing their version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” when Bennett started to stumble forward. However, before he could fall, Miss Piggy, like the lovely lady she is, stuck her arm out to help steady Bennett.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bennet was able to regain his balance and go on with the show.

This year, The Muppets star wasn’t the only one out celebrating the holiday. She was joined by her cast mates, including Kermit the Frog during the parade. Many other celebrity guests also made an appearance this year, including Gold Medalist and recent Dancing with the Stars winner Laurie Hernandez.

It’s estimated that nearly 3.5 million people made their way to the parade route for the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. Crowds were seen nearly ten deep in places. Of course, many more people were able to watch the famous parade from their home, per many a family tradition before the holiday’s big meal.

Sadly, Bennett was seen nearly stumbling off the float by millions of people. However, Miss Piggy was seen by the same millions of people being the hero of the day, which is sure going to be great for the Diva’s ego.

Next: ABC Cancels The Muppets!, One Million Moms Is Campaigning Against The Muppets, Gotham’s Ben McKenzie Has A New Take On Thanksgiving, These Thanksgiving Disaster Stories Will Make You Laugh, And Cry, Mall Of America To Close For Thanksgiving,

[H/T Daily Mail]