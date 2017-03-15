Video Shows Mischa Barton Making Statements About Sex Tape

An all-new video has surfaced on the Internet showing Mischa Barton making a statement about her sex tape. The former star of The O.C. has spoken out to express how traumatic this experience has been and that she never gave her consent for the x-rated footage to be videotaped.

The 31-year-old actress delivered this statement:

“I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation, and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse, that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public. I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom Firm, and to all of my friends who have helped me through this horrific experience. It is a very hard thing to do, but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself.”

The video continued with Mischa Barton‘s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, answering questions on the actress’ behalf.

When asked when the images were taken, Bloom responded by saying, “We believe they were taken in the last year.”

Reporters then inquired as to whether the man in the video was a “celebrity.”

Earlier this week, Barton delivered a statement through Ms. Bloom.

The message read: “Ms Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time.”

“There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography,” the statement continued. “Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it.”

Kevin Blatt, a Hollywood sex-tape broker, spoke out about the alleged footage this week and said he has personally seen stills of the video and that it is definitely Mischa Barton.

“The tape is being shopped around porn valley, the asking price is $500,000,” said Blatt. “I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com, and RedTube.com have reviewed it and they’re all seriously considering the offer.”

